Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 5,025 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

