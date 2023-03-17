Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $145.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $145.00 price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

