Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$10.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Largo Resources Price Performance
Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.81.
About Largo Resources
