RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

RTG Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.34.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

