Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.9 %

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 30.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

Further Reading

