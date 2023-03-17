Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 208,100 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,411,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.