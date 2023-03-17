Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.80.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.25. 258,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.56.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.