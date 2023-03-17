Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.25. 258,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

