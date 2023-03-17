S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 331,034 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SPMD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 195,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $48.67.

