S.A. Mason LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUSC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $34.63. 88,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $933.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

