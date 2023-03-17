S.A. Mason LLC Has $737,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IMCB stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $57.58. 1,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

