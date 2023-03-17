S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,826. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

