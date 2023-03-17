S.A. Mason LLC Sells 770 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,116,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,744,625. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.39 and a 200 day moving average of $284.49.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

