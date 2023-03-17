Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $12.33 or 0.00046022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $256.93 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00167522 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00078777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000228 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003765 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.21484976 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

