Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Safe has a market cap of $253.46 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $12.16 or 0.00047143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00172416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00079297 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00050108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003917 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.56535058 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

