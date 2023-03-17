Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Major Shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.48.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.