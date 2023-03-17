Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Major Shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.48.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
