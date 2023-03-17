Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.15. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,449,240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

