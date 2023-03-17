Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.15. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,449,240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.