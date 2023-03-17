Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.82.

Shares of SAIA traded down $8.39 on Thursday, reaching $270.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,268. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.96 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Saia will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

