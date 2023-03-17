Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.82.
Saia Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of SAIA traded down $8.39 on Thursday, reaching $270.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,268. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.96 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.