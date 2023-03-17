San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:SJT opened at $10.30 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.13%.
Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
