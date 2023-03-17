San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SJT opened at $10.30 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.13%.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 812,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,913 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

