Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 351,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,462,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

