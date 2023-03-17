Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Get Sanofi alerts:

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.