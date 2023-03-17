Santos FC Fan Token Price Reaches $4.51 on Major Exchanges (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $33.40 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00018005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

