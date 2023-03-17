Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $144.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

SRPT opened at $149.67 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $111,921,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

