Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 40,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,725. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,672.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,441.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $98,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

STSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.