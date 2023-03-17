Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Savaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF remained flat at $12.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 404. Savaria has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

