Savills plc (LON:SVS) Increases Dividend to GBX 29 Per Share

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Savills Stock Down 0.9 %

Savills stock opened at GBX 958.50 ($11.68) on Friday. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 750 ($9.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.84 ($15.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 968.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 902.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.76) price target on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

