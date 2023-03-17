Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,975. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

