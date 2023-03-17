Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 141,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,168. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $765.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 479,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 118.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,288 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.