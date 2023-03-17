Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) Plans Dividend of GBX 11

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ATR opened at GBX 420.89 ($5.13) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £438.27 million, a PE ratio of -574.66 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.80. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 366.50 ($4.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 470 ($5.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

