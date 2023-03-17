Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 979,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,262. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

