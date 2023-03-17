Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,684 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 454,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 226,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 618.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,977,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,806. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

