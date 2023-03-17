Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Quadratic Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,901,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589,730 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 96.9% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $823,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

