Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $70.82. 1,200,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,897. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

