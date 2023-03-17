Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Campbell Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 27.6% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned about 0.68% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $198,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

