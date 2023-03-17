Scott F. Kavanaugh Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $19,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,705.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
First Foundation Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of FFWM stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Foundation Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Foundation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Read More
