Scott F. Kavanaugh Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $19,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,705.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

First Foundation Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Foundation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

