Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 415.48 ($5.06). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.09), with a volume of 170,822 shares traded.
Scottish American Investment Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.
About Scottish American Investment
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
