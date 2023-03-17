Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $10,104,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Articles

