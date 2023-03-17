ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.
ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.
