Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $94.72.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

