Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.53%.
Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.