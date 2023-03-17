Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.53%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.