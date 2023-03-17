Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.46. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.

Foot Locker Stock Up 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 113.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

