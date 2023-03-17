Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.46. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.
Foot Locker Stock Up 4.0 %
Institutional Trading of Foot Locker
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 113.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
