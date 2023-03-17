SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

SEAS opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

