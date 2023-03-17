Secret Self Reported Market Cap Tops $16.56 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.56 million and $14,314.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00170763 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00079990 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00048967 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00050798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000223 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003964 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0054088 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,151.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.