Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 17th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SES opened at C$6.10 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.04 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.04.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

