Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

SNFCA stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Stories

