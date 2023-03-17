Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

