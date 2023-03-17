SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on S. Bank of America downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

NYSE:S opened at $15.22 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $39,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,922 shares of company stock worth $312,241 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

