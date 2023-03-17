Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.25.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
MCRB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 496,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,390. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.
Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.