Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

MCRB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 496,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,390. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $707.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

About Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

