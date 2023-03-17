Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.77. 400,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,119. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

