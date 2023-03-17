Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21.

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through: Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

