Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Service Stream Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21.
Service Stream Company Profile
