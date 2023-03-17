Sharon Mates Sells 20,565 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $925,219.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,852,601.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $1,802,375.50.

On Friday, February 24th, Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,062,407.70.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,304,121.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 3.3 %

ITCI opened at $45.25 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.